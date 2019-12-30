2020 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions Released

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The NHL's Hockey Operations Department selected 37 All-Stars for the upcoming 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in St. Louis, and the league announced the rosters on Monday.

The list also includes divisional captains elected through the 2020 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Adidas, which were announced on Dec. 21:

Ovechkin, however, disclosed on Friday that he will be skipping the All-Star festivities and cited the reason as having to "listen to my body" and "to get ready for the second half of the year." Per NHL rules, the Washington Capitals 12-time All-Star will be suspended one game for opting out.

Below is a look at the players chosen by the league prior to the fan vote, which will add one player to each All-Star division roster.

2020 NHL All-Star Roster

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins F David Pastrnak

Boston Bruins G Tuukka Rask

Buffalo Sabres F Jack Eichel

Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi

Florida Panthers F Jonathan Huberdeau

Montreal Canadiens D Shea Weber

Ottawa Senators F Anthony Duclair

Tampa Bay Lightning D Victor Hedman

Toronto Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen

Toronto Maple Leafs F Auston Matthews

Central Division

Chicago Blackhawks F Patrick Kane

Colorado Avalanche F Nathan MacKinnon

Dallas Stars F Tyler Seguin

Minnesota Wild F Eric Staal

Nashville Predators D Roman Josi

St. Louis Blues F Ryan O'Reilly

St. Louis Blues G Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues D Alex Pietrangelo

Winnipeg Jets G Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets F Mark Scheifele

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes D Dougie Hamilton

Columbus Blue Jackets D Seth Jones

Columbus Blue Jackets G Joonas Korpisalo

New Jersey Devils F Kyle Palmieri

New York Islanders F Mathew Barzal

New York Rangers F Artemi Panarin

Philadelphia Flyers F Travis Konecny

Pittsburgh Penguins F Jake Guentzel

Washington Capitals D John Carlson

Washington Capitals G Braden Holtby

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks F Jakob Silfverberg

Arizona Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper

Calgary Flames F Matthew Tkachuk

Calgary Flames D Mark Giordano

Edmonton Oilers F Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers F Leon Draisaitl

Los Angeles Kings F Anze Kopitar

San Jose Sharks F Logan Couture

Vancouver Canucks F Elias Pettersson

Vegas Golden Knicks G Marc-Andre Fleury

Rosters provided by NHL.com

The NHL revealed information on how to participate in the Last Men In vote beginning on Thursday:

As the roster stands now, the defending champion St. Louis Blues have the most All-Stars with three. It marks the first All-Star nod for goaltender Jordan Binnington, the second for center Ryan O'Reilly—who won last year's Conn Smythe Trophy and Frank J. Selke Trophy winner—and the third for defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Seven squads (Blue Jackets, Bruins, Capitals, Flames, Jets, Leafs, Oilers) sport two All-Stars.

Perhaps the most notable omission is Penguins center Sidney Crosby. The 32-year-old three-time Stanley Cup champion will miss the All-Star Game and has been limited to 17 games this season due to a sports hernia that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve. Crosby was named the 2019 All-Star MVP.

The NHL requires each of the 31 franchises to have at least one representative and has followed a three-on-three tournament format since 2016. There are three 20-minute games between the four divisional teams.

The All-Star Game will be live from the Enterprise Center on Jan. 25 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, CBC, SN and TVAS.