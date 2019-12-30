2020 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions Released

2020 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions ReleasedDecember 30, 2019
The NHL's Hockey Operations Department selected 37 All-Stars for the upcoming 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in St. Louis, and the league announced the rosters on Monday.
The list also includes divisional captains elected through the 2020 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Adidas, which were announced on Dec. 21:
Ovechkin, however, disclosed on Friday that he will be skipping the All-Star festivities and cited the reason as having to "listen to my body" and "to get ready for the second half of the year." Per NHL rules, the Washington Capitals 12-time All-Star will be suspended one game for opting out.
Below is a look at the players chosen by the league prior to the fan vote, which will add one player to each All-Star division roster.
2020 NHL All-Star Roster
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins F David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins G Tuukka Rask
Buffalo Sabres F Jack Eichel
Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi
Florida Panthers F Jonathan Huberdeau
Montreal Canadiens D Shea Weber
Ottawa Senators F Anthony Duclair
Tampa Bay Lightning D Victor Hedman
Toronto Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen
Toronto Maple Leafs F Auston Matthews
Central Division
Chicago Blackhawks F Patrick Kane
Colorado Avalanche F Nathan MacKinnon
Dallas Stars F Tyler Seguin
Minnesota Wild F Eric Staal
Nashville Predators D Roman Josi
St. Louis Blues F Ryan O'Reilly
St. Louis Blues G Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues D Alex Pietrangelo
Winnipeg Jets G Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets F Mark Scheifele
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes D Dougie Hamilton
Columbus Blue Jackets D Seth Jones
Columbus Blue Jackets G Joonas Korpisalo
New Jersey Devils F Kyle Palmieri
New York Islanders F Mathew Barzal
New York Rangers F Artemi Panarin
Philadelphia Flyers F Travis Konecny
Pittsburgh Penguins F Jake Guentzel
Washington Capitals D John Carlson
Washington Capitals G Braden Holtby
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks F Jakob Silfverberg
Arizona Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper
Calgary Flames F Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames D Mark Giordano
Edmonton Oilers F Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers F Leon Draisaitl
Los Angeles Kings F Anze Kopitar
San Jose Sharks F Logan Couture
Vancouver Canucks F Elias Pettersson
Vegas Golden Knicks G Marc-Andre Fleury
Rosters provided by NHL.com
The NHL revealed information on how to participate in the Last Men In vote beginning on Thursday:
As the roster stands now, the defending champion St. Louis Blues have the most All-Stars with three. It marks the first All-Star nod for goaltender Jordan Binnington, the second for center Ryan O'Reilly—who won last year's Conn Smythe Trophy and Frank J. Selke Trophy winner—and the third for defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
Seven squads (Blue Jackets, Bruins, Capitals, Flames, Jets, Leafs, Oilers) sport two All-Stars.
Perhaps the most notable omission is Penguins center Sidney Crosby. The 32-year-old three-time Stanley Cup champion will miss the All-Star Game and has been limited to 17 games this season due to a sports hernia that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve. Crosby was named the 2019 All-Star MVP.
The NHL requires each of the 31 franchises to have at least one representative and has followed a three-on-three tournament format since 2016. There are three 20-minute games between the four divisional teams.
The All-Star Game will be live from the Enterprise Center on Jan. 25 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, CBC, SN and TVAS.
