Report: Dejan Kulusevski Close to Completing Juventus Transfer from Parma

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly close to signing 19-year-old Dejan Kulusevski and have agreed personal terms with the Sweden international.

The Serie A champions are willing to pay up to €50 million (£42.6 million) for Kulusevski and will hand him a contract that runs until June 2024, according to reports from Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Kulusevski is currently on loan at Parma from Atalanta and is expected to remain with Roberto D'Aversa's side until the end of the season before moving to Juventus in June.

The teenager is enjoying a breakout season in Serie A and has netted four goals and bagged seven assists in 17 top-flight outings for Parma:

Kulusevski's performances saw him named Serie A's Player of the Month for December, as Parma beat Sampdoria and Napoli and drew with Brescia to end 2019 in seventh place in the table.

Lazio's Luis Alberto is the only player to have contributed more assists than Kulusevski so far in the Italian top-flight in 2019-20:

Kulusevski has been asked about his future ahead of the January transfer window but gave little away when talking to SVT Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com):

"When you think about the future, you forget the present. I think about improving, I don't know what will happen in the future. I focus on improving and at the end of the season I will make a decision."

The youngster's performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed. His representative, Stefano Sam, told Radio Punto Nuovo (h/t Calciomercato, via Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News) that he is "followed by several Premier League clubs."

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi told Radio Deejay (h/t Football Italia) his team were willing to "monetise and reinvest" amid reported interest from a host of clubs including Juve, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Italian football writer Carlo Garganese explained why Kulusevski is a good fit for Juventus:

Maurizio Sarri's side appear to have won the race as they look to strengthen the squad and refresh their attack. Mario Mandzukic has already departed for Qatari side Al-Duhail, while Marko Pjaca has reportedly attracted interest from Verona and Sampdoria, per Football Italia.