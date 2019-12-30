Jamie Carragher: Liverpool 'Machine' Comparable to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea Teams

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has compared the current Reds team to Jose Mourinho's title-winning Chelsea sides.

Liverpool are on course to win the Premier League title in 2020, as they moved 13 points clear at the summit of the table on Sunday following a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. They've played 19 games this season, winning 18 and drawing one.

Speaking about Jurgen Klopp's side, Carragher said there are similarities between the squad he's assembled and that of Mourinho's successful Blues outfits, per Sky Sports (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"It's almost like [Liverpool] are a machine in some ways. The most surprising thing is that when Jurgen Klopp came in this team was end-to-end and you would love watching them play. There were goals at both ends and they were the most exciting team to watch in the Premier League.

"...If you actually speak to Liverpool supporters, probably the most exciting football was two years ago. The actual football at Leicester was amazing, but in the main, this season they just get the job done and they almost look unstoppable.

"You think about comparing them to teams and Jose's Chelsea are an example. You can't stop them. The pace and the power is there at this moment."

Here are the highlights from Sunday's match, with Sadio Mane's goal the difference between the two outfits on the day:

Per the Premier League Twitter account, the win added to Liverpool's incredible points haul for the calendar year, with Mourinho's Chelsea team the only side to have bettered them over the same stretch:

Mourinho's Chelsea teams were renowned for their efficiency, physicality and speed in transition. While the Portuguese has since developed a reputation for negative football, the sides he assembled at Stamford Bridge were easy on the eye.

With that in mind, the comparison from Carragher makes sense. However, the current Liverpool team is on course to eclipse the achievement of any Premier League side, with Manchester City's record total of 100 points from 2017-18 in their sights.

Football writer Andrew Beasley put the team's current points total into context:

Gracenote Live noted how strong Liverpool's home record has been following their latest success at Anfield:

There's still a long way to go in the season yet, but given the chasm between Liverpool and the rest of the division, it would be a remarkable collapse if the Reds fail to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Mourinho won three Premier League crowns during two separate stints at Chelsea. The way this Liverpool team is going, you wouldn't bet against them matching that total during Klopp's time at the helm.