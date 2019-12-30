Report: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Agree to Contract Extension Until 2022

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a contract extension with striker Karim Benzema that will keep the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2022.

The deal includes an "improved wage," and Benzema will officially put pen to paper next summer, according to Marca's Pablo Polo.

Benzema turned 32 in December but continues to be a key player for Los Blancos and is their top scorer in 2019-20 with 16 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

