Report: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Agree to Contract Extension Until 2022

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIDecember 30, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 22: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Athletic de Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 22, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a contract extension with striker Karim Benzema that will keep the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2022.

The deal includes an "improved wage," and Benzema will officially put pen to paper next summer, according to Marca's Pablo Polo.

Benzema turned 32 in December but continues to be a key player for Los Blancos and is their top scorer in 2019-20 with 16 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Benzema Renews Madrid Deal Until 2022

    Striker's contract was due to expire in 2021

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Benzema Renews Madrid Deal Until 2022

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Zinchenko: Pep's 'the Best in the World, No Doubt'

    Man City love is real

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zinchenko: Pep's 'the Best in the World, No Doubt'

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Premier Lg. Week 21 Predictions 🔮

    Picks, key players and fixtures

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier Lg. Week 21 Predictions 🔮

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiola: Haaland 'Did Not' Want to Join Man Utd

    Agent says Red Devils had 'most direct contact' with striker before he joined Dortmund

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Raiola: Haaland 'Did Not' Want to Join Man Utd

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report