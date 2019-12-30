Patriots' Tom Brady Says He's Healthy, Is Feeling 'Really Good' Before Playoffs

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reiterated Monday he's not dealing with an injury despite appearing to favor his elbow during Sunday's 27-24 home loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"It's doing good. I have no injuries, I've said it like a lot," Brady said during his weekly radio interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "... I'm feeling really good."

The Pats' defeat dropped them out of a bye position in the AFC, so they'll be forced to start their playoff journey Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans without the benefit of an extra week of rest.

"Good. Yeah, I feel good," Brady told reporters Sunday. "I have no problems. So yeah, no problems."

Brady had an ice pack around his elbow for his Dec. 21 press conference following the team's Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills to clinch the AFC East. He described it as a "new injury," which Michael Giardi of NFL Network reported earlier that day was similar to tennis elbow.

The future Hall of Fame QB wasn't listed on the Patriots' final injury report for their clash with the Dolphins, though.

He put together a mediocre performance against a now 5-11 Miami squad. He completed 16 of his 29 throws for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Although Brady continued to protect the ball with just eight interceptions during the regular season, his numbers otherwise dipped. His completion rate (60.8 percent) and passer rating (88.0) were their lowest since 2013, and his passing touchdowns (24) were a low in a full season since 2006.

It isn't clear whether that's because of injury, Father Time starting to catch up with him at age 42 or a lack of playmakers around him in the New England offense. It's probably a combination of the three.

Regardless, Sunday's loss means the Pats must win four playoff games instead of three if they're going to defend their Super Bowl title.

New England does own the league's No. 1 defense in both yards (275.9) and points (14.1) allowed per game, so it doesn't need Brady to showcase his prime form in order to make another title run.

But he'll need to make more plays than he did against what should have been an overmatched Dolphins team Sunday. While Brady insists he's healthy, if he's less than 100 percent, it could compromise his ability to make that happen.