Mino Raiola Denies Rumours He Sought Erling Haaland Buyout Clause at Man United

David Geieregger/Getty Images

Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, has dismissed rumours suggesting he and the player's father, Alf-Inge, spoiled a transfer to Manchester United by insisting on a buyout clause in his contract.

Borussia Dortmund announced on Sunday that they had won the race to sign Haaland, 19, from Red Bull Salzburg, beating a list of suitors thought to include United, Juventus and RB Leipzig:

His representative, Raiola, told the Telegraph's Jason Burt he'd be disappointed if he learnt the alleged rumours stemmed from within United's camp, adding Haaland chose Dortmund as his best career move:

"I do not know if Manchester United are briefing this but if they are then they are covering their own loss and that I find strange and disappointing.

"There was no fall-out between me and [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. It was just a normal negotiation and the player has chosen a different path. If they want to blame someone then, fine, blame me, but the player is happy. He has made his choice and we went through a normal process."

Raiola also represents United's club-record signing, Paul Pogba, and The Times reported in May 2017 that he stood to make £41 million from the midfielder's £89 million transfer back to United from Juventus.

United are fifth in the Premier League and will begin 2020 24 points below leaders Liverpool, having finished sixth last season, and they are set to face Club Brugge in this term's UEFA Europa League round of 32.

Dortmund sit fourth in the Bundesliga but are only seven points from the summit in what's been an open German title race, not to mention they offer Haaland a route back to Europe's first-tier competition:

The twice-capped Norway international will fill a void at the Westfalenstadion and has an immediate opportunity to contest major titles with Dortmund, something that's not so assured at Old Trafford.

Raiola added Haaland had more contact with United—managed by his former Molde coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer—than any other club but decided Dortmund was the best fit "at this time."

One can understand that logic given the teenager would have encountered more young competition in Marcus Rashford, 22, Anthony Martial, 24, and Mason Greenwood, 18, at United.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney agreed with Haaland's selection:

Dortmund manager Lucien Favre had taken to using the likes of Marco Reus and Mario Gotze in false-nine roles this season, but Haaland should immediately offer a focal point in attack.

Haaland has agreed a contract with the Black and Yellows until June 2024, though the early interest in his career begs the question as to whether he'll come close to seeing it all the way through.