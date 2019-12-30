Adam Lallana Says Liverpool 'Can't Take Our Foot off the Gas' in Title Bid

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Adam Lallana has said Liverpool cannot afford any dip in form going into the new year despite having a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday to close out a remarkable 2019:

On Thursday, Jurgen Klopp's side are back in Premier League action against Sheffield United before they host Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

After 19 matches of the 2019-20 Premier League season, Liverpool have 55 of 57 points available to them:

The only match they have failed to win was October's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Despite the cushion that has allowed them to build, Lallana has said Liverpool cannot let their level drop as they pursue a first league title in 30 years, per Glenn Price of LiverpoolFC.com:

"It's a squad game and I've said before that we're going to need everybody. We've got a few injuries at the time being and three or four kids on the bench, it's a great experience for them being involved and so close to what's been a special season so far.

"We can't take our foot off the gas. We've got a couple of huge games at home in the next week—Sheffield United, who have had a fantastic season, and then the derby in the cup. A couple of big games that we can see in the next week. It's important we recover because we've had a few injuries and it's important that we get everybody back fit as quickly as possible.

"We want to maintain that form going into the new year and keep Anfield a fortress."

Lallana, 31, has made nine league appearances halfway through 2019-20 after an injury-hit 2018-19 campaign when he had only 13 outings in the English top flight.

He is not a regular starter but is a key squad player, as he proved when coming off the bench to score Liverpool's late equaliser against United.

Klopp is going to need to use the entirety of his squad to avoid burnout after a packed December that included nine fixtures in four different competitions.

Liverpool will have ambitions of a potential treble win this term.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but conceded them the Premier League title:

Meanwhile, they are among the favourites to successfully defend their UEFA Champions League title.

The FA Cup has eluded Liverpool since their seventh triumph in 2006, and the Toffees pose a major threat in the third round on Sunday.