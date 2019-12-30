WWE Raw Preview: Here Comes the Bride and More for December 30

Credit: WWE.com

Wedding bells will ring for Bobby Lashley and Lana on the final WWE Raw of the decade Monday night, a show that will set the stage for the new year on the red brand while simultaneously beginning the march to the January 26 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

If history is any indication, hijinx will ensue during the celebration of love and commitment while Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Drew McIntyre and more look to build momentum elsewhere ahead of the high-stakes, 30-man extravaganza.

Already Announced

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Here Comes The Bride...

The soap opera-worthy love triangle between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana will culminate in another in a long line of wrestling weddings.

Over the years, we have witnessed one after another descend into madness, with Big Red Monsters attacking priests, general managers disguising themselves as the pastor to get a leg up in an interpromotional war, and heinous villains marrying the boss' daughter.

Expect nothing less than absolute ridiculousness, including overacting from Lana and underacting from The All Mighty. Rusev should star—as he has throughout the program—but it remains to be seen if he can single-handedly elevate the material.

He hasn't to this point, creating a scenario in which the wedding angle may be one of those rarities where you don't want to watch but physically cannot help but being glued to the television.

It would seem as though this is the perfect opportunity to bring the story to a conclusion with this segment, but history dictates this will be the beginning of the latest chapter in the story.

Fallout From AOP's Attack on Samoa Joe

A week ago, a defiant Samoa Joe fell prey to a beating at the hands of the Authors of Pain, directed by Seth Rollins. Anyone who thinks The Destroyer will not have a physical retort has never watched wrestling before.

Joe looked like a total badass, refusing to move out of the way as Akam and Rezar threatened to put Rey Mysterio through the announce position. He paid for it dearly but will be seeking revenge on this week's show.

The question is whether WWE Creative is invested in promoting him as one of the lead babyfaces on Raw or if he will take a backseat to Kevin Owens. And if he is meant to be one of the faces of the red brand going forward, what does that do to KO's status, just weeks after it looked as though management was ready to run with him as the antihero of the brand?

Hopefully, WWE Creative can shed some light on that during Monday's show as Joe and Owens have been so inconsistently booked over the course of their main roster careers that neither can really afford to take a backseat to the other.

Will Buddy Murphy Even the Score?

Aleister Black begged anyone to pick a fight with him, and Buddy Murphy did just that...and lost at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

Monday night, the competitors renew their rivalry as The Best Kept Secret seeks to even the score with Black, knocking him off in a rematch of their fantastic pay-per-view bout.

The answer as to whether fans should expect Murphy to upset The Dutch Destroyer lies in the value management sees in the former cruiserweight champion.

Black has yet to be beaten in singles competition since arriving on the main roster. Having him lose to Murphy would halt his momentum, but it would say a great deal about the Aussie while simultaneously elevating his credibility.

A loss for Murphy has to end the program because there is no possible advancement of it with two Black wins.

It is unclear what path Paul Heyman and the writing team will take, but one thing is for certain: If their match on PPV was any indication, fans should expect a show-stealer that elevates the performers in their eyes, if nothing else.