Tyreek Hill Says Chiefs Are the 'Hottest Team' and Have the 'Most Swag' in AFC

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammate wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Confidence isn't an issue for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as his team prepares for the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs moved into the No. 2 seed in the AFC with their 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which was their sixth straight victory. Hill told reporters after the game Kansas City is the AFC's hottest team and has "the most swag," per NFL Network's James Palmer:

Things weren't looking great for the eventual AFC West champions in Week 10. They suffered a 35-32 defeat to the Tennessee Titans as Patrick Mahomes returned from a knee injury.

Now, Kansas City is riding a wave of momentum into the postseason, a run that included a 23-16 victory over the New England Patriots.

Many will question whether Hill's assessment is correct since the Baltimore Ravens haven't dropped a game since Week 4 and have the MVP front-runner in Lamar Jackson.

But Hill's squad undoubtedly looks like a strong contender to challenge Baltimore for the AFC crown.

