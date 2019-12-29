Tyreek Hill Says Chiefs Are the 'Hottest Team' and Have the 'Most Swag' in AFC

Tyreek Hill Says Chiefs Are the 'Hottest Team' and Have the 'Most Swag' in AFCDecember 29, 2019
Confidence isn't an issue for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as his team prepares for the NFL playoffs.
The Chiefs moved into the No. 2 seed in the AFC with their 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which was their sixth straight victory. Hill told reporters after the game Kansas City is the AFC's hottest team and has "the most swag," per NFL Network's James Palmer:
James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV
Tyreek Hill asked if they #chiefs are the hottest team in the AFC: “Oh yeah man. We the hottest team. We got the most swag in the AFC. I know the #Ravens got Lamar. The #Patriots got Tom. But we got Patrick Mahomes baby. Heyyyy." (followed by a dance). Yup that just happened.
Things weren't looking great for the eventual AFC West champions in Week 10. They suffered a 35-32 defeat to the Tennessee Titans as Patrick Mahomes returned from a knee injury.
Now, Kansas City is riding a wave of momentum into the postseason, a run that included a 23-16 victory over the New England Patriots.
Many will question whether Hill's assessment is correct since the Baltimore Ravens haven't dropped a game since Week 4 and have the MVP front-runner in Lamar Jackson.
But Hill's squad undoubtedly looks like a strong contender to challenge Baltimore for the AFC crown.
