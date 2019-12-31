2019 Mistakes WWE Can't Afford to Repeat in 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

2019 started driven by potential. No one knew what to expect, but the talent and storytelling opportunities were endless. It was a shame to see much of that was wasted.

This last year of the decade had great moments but far too much bad writing. The weeks included good wrestling especially from NXT, but few feuds or moments stood out beyond brief and largely wasted surprises.

As WWE steps into the new year, it is only right to look back on where this year succeeded and fell short. No one wants to see the same mistakes repeated in 2020 that plagued 2019.

Some of the central problems were bigger than just one year. Others became central stars in this year's signature failings for the first time. On both accounts, WWE disappointed as the top professional wrestling company in the world.

If WWE wishes to continue entertaining fans for years to come and fight off new threats, the most important thing to do is learn from the mistakes of the past.