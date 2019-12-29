Giants Rumors: Pat Shurmur's Future in Doubt as Owners Split on Firing HC

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

A divide within the New York Giants ownership group has left head coach Pat Shurmur's future with the organization up in the air.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, while no decision about Shurmur has been made, Steve Tisch is "in favor" of making a change, but John Mara is "not quite there" at this point:

General manager Dave Gettleman, who was hired by the Giants one month before Shurmur, is expected to return in 2020, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Giants Daily).

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Saturday that Shurmur's work with quarterback Daniel Jones this season "could end up being a determining factor" in what the Giants decide to do.

The Giants selected Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft to be the heir apparent to Eli Manning. His rookie season has been a mixed bag overall, but the 22-year-old has shown promise with 2,726 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 games.

If New York moves on from Shurmur, the organization will look to find its fourth head coach since the start of 2016. Ben McAdoo took over for Tom Coughlin but was fired late in the 2017 season and was replaced by interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo.

Shurmur took over as head coach of the Giants in January 2018. He's gone 9-22 in his two seasons leading the team.