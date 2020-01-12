Report: Hawks' Trae Young Out vs. Nets Because of Hamstring Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will miss Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a hamstring injury, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Young played 31 minutes Friday but was listed as questionable for the upcoming game Saturday due to pain in his left hamstring, per Brad Rowland of Uproxx.

The prolific scorer is averaging 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists. The 21-year-old is also shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point range.

Young has only missed four games with injuries over his two-year NBA career.

As far as this season, a right ankle sprain suffered against the Miami Heat on Oct. 29 forced him off the court for the rest of that contest and the entirety of the Hawks' Halloween matchup, also versus Miami.

A similar scenario occurred in December when Young suffered another right ankle sprain on Dec. 27 against the Milwaukee Bucks and left that game. He missed his team's defeat to the Chicago Bulls the following night.

Despite Young's production, the 8-31 Hawks have a league-worst record.

However, Atlanta is a young and rebuilding team based around a core of recent first-round picks, including nightly double-double threat John Collins and rookie wings Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter. Of note, five of the top six Hawks leaders in court time are either rookies or second-year players.

Furthermore, Collins' 25-game suspension after testing positive for growth hormone releasing peptide-2 (GHRP-2) has hindered the Hawks' season.

Collins has strongly denied knowingly violating the program terms on multiple occasions. However, the suspension was upheld, and the Hawks went 4-21 in his absence.

As valuable as Collins is to the team, Young is even more so given his ability to score 30 points on a nightly basis. Atlanta has not fared well without him, losing by nine to the Miami Heat and by 35 to the Chicago Bulls in his two missed games. They also lost the two he left early.

Kevin Huerter is the top candidate to bring the ball up most often in Young's absence. The second-year pro out of Maryland took over at floor general to start the second half of his team's game against Milwaukee.

Reddish entered the starting lineup in Young's place against Chicago. The Hawks did not start a true point guard, with Reddish, Huerter and Hunter rounding out the guard and wing spots next to Collins and Bruno Fernando.

Collins has assumed a massive amount of usage in Young's absence, notably going 14-of-26 in 33 minutes en route to a 34-point night against the Bulls.

As far as filling out Young's minutes goes, Brandon Goodwin figures to join the rotation and assume some of that responsibility. The second-year pro out of Florida Gulf Coast averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.5 minutes against the Bucks and Bulls.