Dejan Kulusevski Dismisses January Transfer Talk amid Manchester United Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Parma forward Dejan Kulusevski has dismissed speculation linking him with a January transfer amid rumours regarding interest from Manchester United.

Kulusevski, who is currently on loan at Parma from Atalanta, is enjoying a breakthrough season and has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the Italian top flight. Unsurprisingly, talk has been building about interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

However, the man himself has dismissed any suggestion he may be on the move in the midseason window and will make a choice over a possible transfer at the end of the campaign, per SVT (h/t Football Italia).

"When you think about the future, you forget the present," he said. "That’s why right now, I’m only thinking about improving more with each day. I certainly don’t know what will happen in the future. I’m focused on improving and I’ll make a decision at the end of the season."

Per Football Italia, in addition to the Red Devils, Serie A leaders Inter Milan have been mentioned as possible admirers.

The high-profile interest is testament to the quality of performances the 19-year-old has turned in in the 2019-20 season.

The Scouted Football account provided the numbers behind what has been an impressive beginning to the campaign for the Sweden international:

Per Statman Dave, there's only one player in Italian football this term who has been more creative than the teenager:

This season, Kulusevski has been used in a variety of positions across midfield and attack for Parma, although he's been most effective on the right flank.

In that position, he's afforded extra freedom and offers a fantastic outlet on the counter-attack. What's been so impressive about the Parma star this season has been his ability to make smart choices in the final third.

The technical quality, transition speed and productivity shown by Kulusevski this season are huge assets, and with the right guidance, it's easy to see him developing into a fantastic footballer. Per Italian football writer David Amoyal, he's already performed well in some big games too:

The Swede produced this sensational run and pass to set up Gervinho late on against Napoli earlier this month, securing a memorable 2-1 win for Parma:

It would appear as though there is a mature head on Kulusevski's shoulders too, as he appreciates the value of getting regular football with Parma for the remainder of the campaign.

His short-term ambition should be continuing to get in the Parma XI and adding more positive facets to his game. Provided his development remains on an upward trajectory, speculation linking him with European heavyweights will only intensify ahead of the summer.