NFL Scores Week 17: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

Week 17 of the 2019 NFL term brings some postseason drama. Two more clubs will join the field of 12 playoff teams, and three are going to fall out of the race after Sunday's action.

In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans can simplify the playoff possibilities if they earn a victory over the Houston Texans, who will sit key players like quarterback Deshaun Watson, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

If the Titans lose, the Pittsburgh Steelers can claim the sixth seed with a victory. In case both clubs go down in defeat, the Oakland Raiders need a win over the Denver Broncos and an Indianapolis Colts win to punch their ticket to the postseason.



The NFC playoff picture is less complicated. The Philadelphia Eagles can claim the No. 4 seed with a win or Dallas Cowboys loss.

If the Eagles lose and the Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins, Dallas will host a wild-card playoff matchup.

Throughout Sunday, we'll track the latest playoff developments with instant updates following the early and late kickoffs. Remember, the Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will determine the NFC West leader. The former team could claim the conference's top seed.

NFL Week 17 Results

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: Jets 13-6

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 33-22

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Packers 23-20

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 31-21

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Bears 21-19

Miami Dolphins at New England: Dolphins 27-24

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Falcons 28-22 (OT)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Saints 42-10

AFC Bracket

No 1 Seed: Baltimore Ravens (13-2, bye week)

No. 2 Seed: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4, bye week)

No. 3 Seed: New England Patriots (12-4)

No. 4 Seed. Houston Texans (10-5)

No. 5 Seed: Buffalo Bills (10-6)

No. 6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

In the Hunt: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7), Oakland Raiders (7-8)



NFC Bracket

No. 1 Seed: Green Bay Packers (13-3)

No. 2 Seed: New Orleans Saints (13-3)

No. 3 Seed: San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

No. 4 Seed: Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

No. 5 Seed: Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

No. 6 Seed: Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

In the Hunt: Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

2019-20 Playoff Picture Updates

Top 5 AFC Teams Secure Seeds

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference last week, which explains why we didn't see quarterback Lamar Jackson and several other starters open their contest with the Steelers Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills went into their season finale locked into the No. 5 seed. They received clarity on their wild-card opponent.

In a shocking development, the New England Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins, dropping them to the No. 3 spot. The Kansas City Chiefs moved into the No. 2 seed following their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

As a result, the Texans will hold on to the No. 4 seed regardless of the outcome in their game against the Titans. Houston will host Buffalo in the AFC Wild Card Round.