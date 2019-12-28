Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins Returns After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Clemson

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was running rampant with 142 yards and one touchdown on nine carries against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night when the Buckeyes' night briefly took an unfortunate turn.

Dobbins exited the game after he pulled up while running a screen out of the backfield on the Buckeyes' first play of the second half. He had previously twisted his ankle in the second quarter, and the ankle was then "heavily taped," per Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

Freshman running back Master Teague III replaced Dobbins, but not for long. Dobbins returned to the backfield on the Buckeyes' ensuing possession.

Dobbins broke the game open for the No. 2 Buckeyes in the first half and made Ohio State history in the process:

The junior back entered this College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the No. 3 Tigers with 1,829 yards and 20 touchdowns on 283 rushing attempts through 13 games. Dobbins ranks third in the FBS in rushing yards, fourth in rushing yards per game (140.7) and sixth in rushing touchdowns.

Teague ranked second to Dobbins with 780 yards and four touchdowns on 128 rushes.