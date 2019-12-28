Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins Returns After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Clemson

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 29, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is checked by the trainer against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was running rampant with 142 yards and one touchdown on nine carries against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night when the Buckeyes' night briefly took an unfortunate turn.

Dobbins exited the game after he pulled up while running a screen out of the backfield on the Buckeyes' first play of the second half. He had previously twisted his ankle in the second quarter, and the ankle was then "heavily taped," per Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

Freshman running back Master Teague III replaced Dobbins, but not for long. Dobbins returned to the backfield on the Buckeyes' ensuing possession. 

Dobbins broke the game open for the No. 2 Buckeyes in the first half and made Ohio State history in the process:

The junior back entered this College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the No. 3 Tigers with 1,829 yards and 20 touchdowns on 283 rushing attempts through 13 games. Dobbins ranks third in the FBS in rushing yards, fourth in rushing yards per game (140.7) and sixth in rushing touchdowns. 

Teague ranked second to Dobbins with 780 yards and four touchdowns on 128 rushes.

Related

    J.K. Dobbins Breaks Eddie George's Single-Season OSU Rushing Record

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    J.K. Dobbins Breaks Eddie George's Single-Season OSU Rushing Record

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Things to Watch for When Buckeyes Face Tigers

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Things to Watch for When Buckeyes Face Tigers

    Scarlet and Game
    via Scarlet and Game

    Where is Ohio State on the list of greatest college football teams of all-time?

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Where is Ohio State on the list of greatest college football teams of all-time?

    Christopher Westrick
    via Buckeyes Wire

    WATCH: Lee Corso picks Ohio State to beat Clemson

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    WATCH: Lee Corso picks Ohio State to beat Clemson

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire