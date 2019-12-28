Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.'s Youngest Son Marlo Dies

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Marlo Jones, the youngest child of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., died suddenly Friday.

The Lions released a statement:

Jones Jr. also confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote the following:

"Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son 'Marlito' has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would've been in Spanish too). We didn't get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings."

Marlo was five months old. He is the fifth child of Marvin and Jazmyn Jones, who also have three sons and a daughter.

The Jones family received an outpouring of support on social media. Lions wideout Danny Amendola and Seahawks safety (and ex-Lion) Quandre Diggs both offered their condolences in comments responding to the Instagram post.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, who covered Jones when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals, offered kind words as well:

Jones, 29, is an eight-year NFL veteran currently in his fourth season in Detroit.