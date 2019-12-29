Mikel Arteta: Arsenal 'Here to Help' Nicolas Pepe, Calls for More Consistency

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said the club is "here to help" record signing Nicolas Pepe but has challenged the winger to show more consistency.

Pepe became the Gunners' most expensive acquisition ahead of the campaign, with the Ivory Coast international arriving from Lille for £72 million.

However, Pepe has endured a challenging start to life at the Emirates Stadium, netting just two goals in the Premier League. The team's struggles have done little to help him make a smooth start to life in England.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Chelsea, Arteta said Pepe needs to find consistency, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph:

"It was obviously a big change for him to come here from France. He found a team that, at that moment, was not performing at their best. The environment for him to settle was not ideal.

"It is not only about him. We are here to help him. If he is willing to learn, if he is willing to work hard, I am sure he has the potential to be top, absolutely top. Against Bournemouth [as a substitute] he showed in two or three actions how good he can be. But he has to be consistent."

Arteta also said he wants to see strong displays from the 24-year-old in training: "If he trains well enough to convince me, then I have confidence in him."

Pepe did show what he was capable in Arsenal's most recent Premier League win, scoring one goal and setting up another in a 3-1 victory at West Ham. He produced this brilliant left-footed finish to put his side ahead in the game:

However, those high points have been rare, with the penetration and productivity that made him so sought-after while at Lille missing for long spells of the season. Overall, Pepe has found the pace of the Premier League difficult to adapt to, with his decision-making often erratic.

James McNicholas of The Athletic said Arsenal supporters are itching to see more of their big-money acquisition, although a managers clearly have reservations about starting him:

As the Tactical Times Twitter account noted, Gunners supporters are still waiting for a complete performance from the winger:

Arteta has a lot of issues to resolve at Arsenal, as they sit down in 12th ahead of Sunday's clash with Chelsea. Finding a way to draw more from a talent like Pepe will be high on his list of priorities.

Pepe started on the bench for Arteta's first game in charge at Bournemouth and was introduced as a second-half substitute. After talking up his talent ahead of the Chelsea match, it will be intriguing to see whether Arsenal's new boss calls on the club's record signing for what promises to be an intense contest.