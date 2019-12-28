Scott McTominay Out 3-4 Weeks with Knee Injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will miss the first weeks of 2020 with a knee injury.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shared the news after the 2-0 win over Burnley, setting the timetable for McTominay's return at three to four weeks, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the Boxing Day win over Newcastle United, leaving the pitch at half-time. After the match, Solskjaer said he feared there was ligament damage, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

He was also spotted leaving the stadium on crutches:

McTominay has been a regular under Solskjaer this season, making 17 starts in the Premier League. He's been among the team's better performers, providing stability to a midfield unit that missed Paul Pogba for a long stretch of matches because of an ankle injury.

The Frenchman played his first minutes since September on December 22 against Watford and replaced McTominay against Newcastle. Fred and Nemanja Matic paired against Burnley, with Andreas Pereira playing ahead of the duo.

While United have depth, they could add to their midfield options during the January transfer window. Pogba's future remains a question mark, and according to the Mirror's David McDonnell, he still has his eye set on a January move.

With McTominay set to return faster than initially feared, United could cash in on the former Juventus star, knowing the home-grown talent is a capable replacement. The Scotsman has done just fine in his absence, and both Matic and Fred impressed on Saturday.