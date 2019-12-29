Best Potential Options for AEW Dynamite Authority Figure Amid Recent Rumors

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Many wrestling fans have grown confused by who is making the booking decisions behind the scenes for AEW from a storyline perspective, with several of the company's top performers also acting as executive vice presidents.

It's time for a William Regal-type authority figure on Dynamite.

According to WrestleVotes, AEW is considering adding a "commissioner type figure" to the product, which would help clear up any of the confusion that comes with executives being forced to do things they don't want to do by heels.

Here are the best potential options to fill the rumored authority figure for Dynamite in 2020.

Taz

The report from WrestleVotes says AEW officials are not only considering adding an authority position to television but that they are already considering a veteran of the business for the role: former ECW champion and TNA commentator Taz.

Taz is scheduled to appear on Wednesday night's edition of Dynamite from Jacksonville, but details for the appearance are scarce. He has worked with AEW on two separate occasions: as a guest commentator for AEW Dark and during a pre-show appearance at Full Gear.

While Taz's in-ring career was cut short by injury, he successfully transitioned to the commentary table in WWE and took on the same role with TNA for several years. With experience behind the scenes in three of the biggest companies in wrestling history, Taz's knowledge would be an asset for AEW.

Add in the fact that wrestling fans respect Taz for his hard-hitting style and tenacity, and he would be a successful authority figure as long as his appearances were few and far between and only used to put over other talents and put them in positions to succeed.

MJF's Family

Without a doubt, the best talker in AEW and one of the best in the wrestling business is MJF, and the company should be doing everything in its power to get him on TV with a microphone in his hand.

One way to do that would be letting MJF's family somehow buy its way into an authority role through underhand tactics.

In addition to having a storyline reason for a heel general manager, it would also put even more heat on MJF for using his family's power to avoid fights and to stir up trouble without ramifications. With Wardlow still by his side, MJF would face similar hatred to that Jim Cornette enjoyed when he would talk about his mother's lawyer suing the promoters.

Just as Johnny Saint and Sid Scala worked together on NXT UK, MJF should act as the mouthpiece for whatever family member or official they put in place, giving the top heel plenty of reasons and opportunities to yell at people.

DDP

When looking for an authority figure, AEW officials will be looking for someone with a great mind for the business, respect from the fans and an energy worthy of a TV role. There are few veterans of the business who would fit that position better than Diamond Dallas Page.

DDP is one of the most well-respected wrestlers around, and he has reinvented himself as the guy who saves beloved athletes from destruction. With a reputation for doing what's right, DDP could take on an authority role on Dynamite and be a convincing GM.

In addition to having ties to the executive vice presidents so he could stay true to their general direction from a storyline perspective, DDP has his own thoughts on the business and will be believed when he wants to make changes for the good of the fans.

Just like wrestling fans respect William Regal when he makes his infrequent appearances, DDP could fulfill the same role on Dynamite.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).