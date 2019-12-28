Report: Bengals, Center Trey Hopkins Agree to 3-Year, $20.4M Contract Extension

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A bright spot for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, starting center Trey Hopkins has reportedly been rewarded with a lucrative contract extension.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hopkins' three-year deal is worth $20.4 million total and includes a $4.5 million roster bonus guarantee. He will earn $8.95 million in the first season and $14.4 million after the second season.

The Bengals have already locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but they are also evaluating their current roster to see which players can be long-term contributors.

Hopkins has been a bright spot on Cincinnati's offensive line heading into Week 17. The 27-year-old won the starting job at center during the preseason after allowing zero pressures in 80 pass-blocking snaps.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hopkins ranks first among all centers with five sacks allowed and fifth with 1,028 offensive snaps played.

A graduate of the University of Texas, Hopkins signed with the Bengals in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He spent nearly two full years on the practice squad before making his NFL debut in Week 17 of the 2016 season.

Since 2017, Hopkins has been used as a starter on Cincinnati's offensive line. He bounced around at different positions, including both guard spots, before taking over full-time at center this season.