Report: Bengals, Center Trey Hopkins Agree to 3-Year, $20.4M Contract Extension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 01: Trey Hopkins #66 of the Cincinnati Bengals is seen during the game against the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A bright spot for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, starting center Trey Hopkins has reportedly been rewarded with a lucrative contract extension. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hopkins' three-year deal is worth $20.4 million total and includes a $4.5 million roster bonus guarantee. He will earn $8.95 million in the first season and $14.4 million after the second season. 

The Bengals have already locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but they are also evaluating their current roster to see which players can be long-term contributors. 

Hopkins has been a bright spot on Cincinnati's offensive line heading into Week 17. The 27-year-old won the starting job at center during the preseason after allowing zero pressures in 80 pass-blocking snaps. 

Per Pro Football Focus, Hopkins ranks first among all centers with five sacks allowed and fifth with 1,028 offensive snaps played. 

A graduate of the University of Texas, Hopkins signed with the Bengals in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He spent nearly two full years on the practice squad before making his NFL debut in Week 17 of the 2016 season. 

Since 2017, Hopkins has been used as a starter on Cincinnati's offensive line. He bounced around at different positions, including both guard spots, before taking over full-time at center this season. 

Related

    Bengals give Trey Hopkins a 3-year extension

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Bengals give Trey Hopkins a 3-year extension

    Cincy Jungle
    via Cincy Jungle

    The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Auld Lang Syne

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Auld Lang Syne

    Cincy Jungle
    via Cincy Jungle

    Taylor Mum on Potential Offseason Changes to His Coaching Staff

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Taylor Mum on Potential Offseason Changes to His Coaching Staff

    Chris Roling
    via Bengals Wire

    Brady, Manning, Favre Highlight QBs on NFL 100 All-Time Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady, Manning, Favre Highlight QBs on NFL 100 All-Time Team

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report