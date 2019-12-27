WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from December 27

5 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss returned, alongside Nikki Cross, for A Moment of Bliss with guest Lacey Evans.

Evans took exception Sasha Banks taunting her child the previous week and said she would not turn her back and end up the same way as so many of Bliss' other guests. She put down the mic and headed to the ring for a fight.

As Dana Brooke's music played, Banks and SmackDown women's champion Bayley appeared with the competitor. Evans left the ring to make the save, sparking a four-woman brawl heading into the break.

Back from the commercial, the babyfaces teed off on their opponents until Brooke found herself cut off from Evans and at the mercy of the more cohesive and consistent heel tandem. A big suplex bought her a momentary reprieve. The heels resumed their beatdown on Brooke until a hot tag sparked a babyface comeback, courtesy of Evans.

The Sassy Southern Belle exploded into the match, wearing out both Bayley and Banks. She scored a near-fall off a top-rope moonsault, but The Boss broke up the pin just in time. Evans chased her around the ring and ran right into a Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Brooke broke up the pin.

Evans escaped a suplex attempt and tagged in Brooke. Unfortunately for them, Banks was able to counter a rollup from the latter and score the submission win with the Bank Statement.

Result

Banks and Bayley defeated Evans and Brooke.

Grade

B

Analysis

Evans was fantastic here, both on the mic and in the ring. She exhibited the proper amount of intensity as she unleashed on Banks and Bayley, showing evidence that she may be a better and more effective babyface than heel.

A match between her and Bayley, at one time forced, now feels like a potential show-stealer. Especially if the competitors themselves can display the type of emotion they did throughout this one.

The only issue with the match? Brooke's use. Yes, we get that she is not the focal point of the division, but did she have to look as ridiculous as she did, tagging in only to tap out right away? That does nothing to help with her credibility, which the creative team should be nursing rather than toying with.