Markelle Fultz Drops 13 Points as Magic Stun Joel Embiid, 76ers 98-97

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 28, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 27: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic dunks the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 27, 2019 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic survived a defensive battle and upset the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 98-97 at the Amway Center on Friday.

Nikola Vucevic posted 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, who had five players score in double digits. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 20 points.

Orlando got it done on the defensive end aside from Philadelphia's game-ending 15-5 run in a 1:29 span. The 76ers were down 93-82 after an Aaron Gordon dunk, but the 76ers hit five three-pointers down the stretch to pull within 98-97.

Philadelphia even had a chance for the win after Ben Simmons stole Aaron Gordon's inbounds pass with 2.2 seconds left, but Joel Embiid's running three-pointer from way beyond the three-point arc did not connect.

Tobias Harris and Embiid led all scorers with 24 points for the 76ers, who only had 14 points from their reserves.

The 14-17 Magic won their second straight while breaking the 23-11 76ers' three-game win streak.

The game marked Markelle Fultz's second contest against the 76ers since Philadelphia traded him in February 2019. The 76ers drafted him first overall in 2017.

Fultz dropped 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with six assists.

                

Notable Performances

76ers PF Tobias Harris: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

76ers C Joel Embiid: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists

76ers PG Ben Simmons: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Magic C Nikola Vucevic: 16 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists

Magic F Aaron Gordon: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

Magic G Evan Fournier: 20 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds

             

What's Next?

Both teams will play road games Saturday. The 76ers will face the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET in AmericanAirlines Arena, and the Magic will visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. in Fiserv Forum.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trae Young (Ankle) Out Rest of Game

    Young won't return vs. Bucks after suffering a right ankle sprain

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae Young (Ankle) Out Rest of Game

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron on Track to Play vs. Blazers

    Lakers star (groin) is expected to travel with the team to Portland and is on track to play Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron on Track to Play vs. Blazers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Pop Calls Doncic 'Magic Johnson-Like'

    'He's not Magic Johnson, but it's Magic Johnson-like in the sense that he sees the floor in that same way'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pop Calls Doncic 'Magic Johnson-Like'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report