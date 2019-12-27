Markelle Fultz Drops 13 Points as Magic Stun Joel Embiid, 76ers 98-97

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic survived a defensive battle and upset the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 98-97 at the Amway Center on Friday.

Nikola Vucevic posted 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, who had five players score in double digits. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 20 points.

Orlando got it done on the defensive end aside from Philadelphia's game-ending 15-5 run in a 1:29 span. The 76ers were down 93-82 after an Aaron Gordon dunk, but the 76ers hit five three-pointers down the stretch to pull within 98-97.

Philadelphia even had a chance for the win after Ben Simmons stole Aaron Gordon's inbounds pass with 2.2 seconds left, but Joel Embiid's running three-pointer from way beyond the three-point arc did not connect.

Tobias Harris and Embiid led all scorers with 24 points for the 76ers, who only had 14 points from their reserves.

The 14-17 Magic won their second straight while breaking the 23-11 76ers' three-game win streak.

The game marked Markelle Fultz's second contest against the 76ers since Philadelphia traded him in February 2019. The 76ers drafted him first overall in 2017.

Fultz dropped 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with six assists.

Notable Performances

76ers PF Tobias Harris: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

76ers C Joel Embiid: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists

76ers PG Ben Simmons: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Magic C Nikola Vucevic: 16 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists

Magic F Aaron Gordon: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

Magic G Evan Fournier: 20 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds

What's Next?

Both teams will play road games Saturday. The 76ers will face the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET in AmericanAirlines Arena, and the Magic will visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. in Fiserv Forum.

