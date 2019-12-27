Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre Highlight QBs on NFL 100 All-Time Team

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NFL rounded out its all-time team by announcing the 10 quarterbacks on the roster Friday night.

The New England Patriots' Tom Brady was the lone active player on a list that included four-time Super Bowl winner Joe Montana and five-time MVP Peyton Manning.

Noticeably missing were New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

Here's a look at the 10 players.

NFL 100 All-Time Team: Quarterbacks

Sammy Baugh (1937-52)

Tom Brady (2000-present)

John Elway (1983-98)

Brett Favre (1991-2010)

Otto Graham (1946-55)

Peyton Manning (1998-2015)

Dan Marino (1983-99)

Joe Montana (1979-94)

Roger Staubach (1969-79)

Johnny Unitas (1956-73)

Sammy Baugh

The 16-year Washington Redskins quarterback known as Slinging Sammy led the NFL in completion percentage eight times (including five straight from 1945-49), passing yards four times and touchdown passes on two more occasions.

He was a two-time champion, four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler.

Tom Brady

The six-time Super Bowl winner and three-time NFL MVP calls signals for a 12-3 New England Patriots team that will earn the AFC's No. 2 seed with a win Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady is the only quarterback to make every start for a team that went undefeated and untied in a regular season, having done so for the 2007 Patriots. Brady won MVP that year after throwing 50 touchdown passes in one of the greatest individual seasons in league history.

His 219 wins are the most of all time.

John Elway

One of the best draft prospects in NFL history caused a stir when he refused to go to the Baltimore Colts in 1983, but it all worked out for Elway, who led the Denver Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances and two wins.

Elway made nine Pro Bowls, won an MVP and tossed 300 touchdown passes, including 22 in his final campaign at age 38. The Broncos started that season 13-0 en route to their second straight Super Bowl title.

Brett Favre

The man affectionally known as the Gunslinger won three MVP awards, made 11 Pro Bowls and led the 1996 Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Favre's longevity was remarkable, as he tossed 33 touchdown passes for the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, when he turned 40. He nearly piloted those Vikings to the Super Bowl as well, but Minnesota lost in overtime to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

Favre also threw 112 touchdown passes from 1995-97, leading the league in passing scores each season.

Otto Graham

Graham led the Cleveland Browns to four AAFC championships before the league folded after the 1949 season. A few teams joined the NFL in 1950, including Graham's Browns.

Cleveland's dominance didn't stop once it joined the league, however, with Graham leading the Browns to six straight championship appearances and three wins from 1950-55.

Graham led the NFL in passing yards five times and completion percentage four times and made five Pro Bowls. He was a seven-time All-Pro.

Peyton Manning

Manning owns the most touchdown passes in a single season with 55 in 2013.

The two-time Super Bowl winner made 14 Pro Bowls in an 18-year career during which he led the league in QBR on four occasions. His 539 passing touchdowns were the most in league history until Brees broke his record this season (Brady has tied Manning).

Manning also started every game for the Colts from 1998 until 2010 before a neck injury forced him off the field in 2011. He signed with the Broncos for his second act from 2012-15 and capped his career with a Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Dan Marino

Dolphins quarterback Marino somehow slipped to the back end of the first round in the 1983 draft. He made the entire league pay.

The 1984 MVP led the league with 48 touchdown passes in his second season as he led Miami to the Super Bowl, though it lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins never made it back, but Marino was simply sensational during a 17-year career that included nine Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nods. He led the league in passing yards five times and passing touchdowns thrice.

Joe Montana

The author of one of the most famous throws in NFL history was a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowls.

Montana's game-winning touchdown pass to Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship Game preceded a Super Bowl title against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks later, kicking off one of the best careers in league history.

Montana made eight Pro Bowls and won two MVP awards and also had a great second act with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1993-94, when he led the team to two playoff appearances and one AFC Championship Game berth.

Roger Staubach

The six-time Pro Bowler led the Dallas Cowboys for 11 seasons, leading America's Team to four Super Bowl appearances and two wins. He led the league in quarterback rating for four seasons.

Roger the Dodger was also a threat on the ground, running for 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Staubach won the 1963 Heisman Trophy while at Navy. He served in Vietnam before beginning his NFL stint.

Johnny Unitas

The winning quarterback for the 1958 Baltimore Colts team that won the Greatest Game Ever Played over the New York Giants was considered the game's greatest signal-caller for years.

The three-time champion was a ninth-round draft pick but led the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards four times each.

Unitas finished his career as the game's leader in touchdown passes with 290.