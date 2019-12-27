Dion Waiters Trade Rumors: Heat Want to Reintegrate Suspended SG into Rotation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 09, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly leaving the door open for Dion Waiters to play for them this season. 

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Heat president Pat Riley met with Waiters recently to make "it clear that the team hopes for a fresh start" and wants the veteran guard to reintegrate himself into the team's rotation. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

