Dion Waiters Trade Rumors: Heat Want to Reintegrate Suspended SG into Rotation

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly leaving the door open for Dion Waiters to play for them this season.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Heat president Pat Riley met with Waiters recently to make "it clear that the team hopes for a fresh start" and wants the veteran guard to reintegrate himself into the team's rotation.

