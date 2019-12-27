Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Fight Rematch Date, Location Announced

Harry How/Getty Images

The highly anticipated rematch between undefeated heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has officially been set for Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Both Wilder and Fury tweeted the news Friday:

Wilder and Fury first met in December 2018, and the fight ended in a split draw. Since then, both Wilder and Fury have won two consecutive fights.

According to ESPN's Dan Rafael, Wilder said the following about the upcoming rematch:

"I'm happy and I'm excited that the rematch is finally happening,. I want to give the fans what they want to see. I've been doing it with my last three outings—Fury, [Dominic] Breazeale and [Luis] Ortiz. They've been spectacular events—from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for—the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing.

"I proved myself the first time and I'm ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won't be any controversy with this one. I'm going to finish it."

Fury added:

"There's no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the 'Bomb Squad' is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come Feb. 22, this dosser will finally get what's coming to him, and I can't wait."

The first fight saw one judge score the bout for Wilder, one score it for Fury and one score it a draw. While Fury had the better statistical performance in terms of punches landed, Wilder knocked Fury down twice.

Wilder, 34, is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion. He owns a 42-0-1 career record with a remarkable 41 of those victories coming by way of knockout. That includes each of his past two fights against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.

The 31-year-old Fury is 29-0-1 with 20 knockouts, and he holds the WBO intercontinental heavyweight title. In his past two fights, he knocked out Tom Schwarz and beat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision.

When Wilder and Fury meet again on Feb. 22, Wilder's WBC heavyweight title will be on the line, and they will also vie for the vacant The Ring and lineal heavyweight championships.

It can be argued that the heavyweight division has taken a back seat in the boxing world since the days of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, but Wilder and Fury have helped put the division back on the map thanks to their in-ring dominance and big personalities.

In addition to the winner of the upcoming fight handing their opponent his first loss, they also would potentially put themselves in line for a bout with Anthony Joshua.

At 23-1, Joshua is the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion. If either Wilder or Fury go on to fight Joshua, the winner of that bout would become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion since Lewis in 2000.

The Feb. 22 clash between Wilder and Fury will be a joint pay-per-view between ESPN and Fox.