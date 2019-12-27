Pedro Says He'd 'Leave It All' to Rejoin Barcelona Amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Pedro has said he's prepared to "leave it all" and rejoin Barcelona if his former club comes calling when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer.

The 32-year-old left the Camp Nou in August 2015 and joined the Blues for £19 million, but speculation regarding his future is again on the rise as he approaches the end of his deal.

Pedro spoke to L'Esportiu (h/t Marca) and was open to the thought of rejoining the Blaugrana five years after his departure:

"If they call me, I'd leave it all.

"There was a moment this pre-season, when we played against Barcelona, that, after speaking to [Ernesto Valverde], I saw a chance [of returning].

"But the door closed quickly. At this moment, I don't know what is going to happen to me, only that I finish my contract at Chelsea at the end of the season."

The Canary Islands native joined Barcelona's academy in 2004 and made his senior debut four years later. He went on to win La Liga five times and the UEFA Champions League on three occasions across a seven-year career at the Camp Nou.

Pedro spoke to Radio Club Tenerife in early December and appeared to suggest he will see out his contract with Chelsea and leave Stamford Bridge at the end of his campaign (via The Athletic's Simon Johnson):

Blues manager Frank Lampard has preferred Brazil international Willian on the right wing this season, restricting the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Pedro to just four Premier League starts.

The Spaniard returned to the bench for the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at home to Southampton, having sat out the previous four top-flight games, playing a six-minute cameo off the bench.

Sky Sports cited recent rumours that Chelsea are interested in a £120 million deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Ernesto Valverde could warm to the thought of welcoming back a club hero to Catalonia, and the low-cost nature of a possible deal might appeal.

However, Barcelona have budding wide options in Ansu Fati, 17, and Carles Perez, 21, meaning a move for Pedro looks unlikely even if he is available on a free transfer.