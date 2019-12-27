Takefusa Kubo Says Zinedine Zidane Wanted Him to Stay at Real Madrid This Season

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo has said manager Zinedine Zidane wanted him to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this season before he joined Mallorca on loan.

The 18-year-old signed from FC Tokyo in the summer and was sent on loan to Mallorca in August after he impressed during Los Blancos' pre-season tour of Germany and the United States.

Kubo told Japanese television (h/t Marca):

"When the tour of North America ended, Zidane told me that he wanted me to stay at Real Madrid this season.

"But I spoke to Zidane and asked him that if there was a chance to have more game time then I'd like to leave on loan."

Kubo was expected to spend the campaign with Real Madrid's Castilla side, similar to fellow youngsters Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz, who have all played for the first team this term.

The seven-times capped Japan international scored his first goal in La Liga when Mallorca beat Villarreal 3-1 in October, a match in which he also won a penalty for Lago Junior to break the deadlock:

The teenager has shown great promise early in his Spanish top-flight career and has earned his place in Mallorca's first-team plans, starting in each of their last seven league games.

His impact has been felt most from the right wing, though Kubo has started to divide his playing time between the left flank and in more central positions:

Vinicius, 19, and Rodrygo, 18, look the likely prospects out wide for Zidane at present, although more senior options are available in the form of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

It once looked as though Kubo was bound for Liga success with Barcelona after he joined their academy in 2011, but he was forced to leave in 2015 after the Catalan side had been found to have breached international transfer regulations in signing him.

Zidane has made no secret of his willingness to promote young players since returning to Real, and Kubo could join the lineup next term if he continues to impress at Mallorca.