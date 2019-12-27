Frank Lampard: Chelsea Lacked 'Personality' in Shock Southampton Loss

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has said his team lacked "personality" in their 2-0 defeat to Southampton on Boxing Day.

After an impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, the Blues were big favourites for the clash at Stamford Bridge. However, they were condemned to a third successive home defeat in the top flight, following losses to West Ham United and Bournemouth.

After the latest setback, Lampard was frustrated at his players for making the same errors as they did in previous encounters, per David Hytner of the Guardian:

"I'll probably give you the exact same press conference as I gave after Bournemouth.

"If you're an offensive player, play round the corner, join, mix up your game and break defensive lines because teams aren't stupid—you need to do more in an attacking sense. Personality comes in—in lots of different ways. Today it was in a football sense: of finding and taking the ball into tight spaces and delivering something. We didn't do it.

"If you are on the run we are on at home, there is more pressure because everyone talks about it. We feel it."

Here are the highlights from the clash at Stamford Bridge, where goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond gave Saints a memorable victory:

Chelsea writer Dan Levene noted that the Chelsea boss, who is in just his second season as a manager, still has plenty to learn:

Overall, Lampard has enjoyed a strong start to his career as Chelsea boss, with young players thriving under his leadership and the team playing an exciting brand of football. However, in recent matches, they've had issues with teams sitting deep.

Even with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian starting the game in support of Tammy Abraham, the Blues had issues creating clear-cut chances.

Liam Twomey of The Athletic commented on what has been a longstanding issue for the west London club, noting that Eden Hazard was often on hand to decide tight games last term:

Football writer Leanne Prescott highlighted the inconsistency shown by the Blues as of late:

With a team full of young players, these types of performances will likely continue to blemish Chelsea's campaign. Lampard will hope these frustrating days will be part of a positive learning curve for his side.

The Blues will eventually need to find a formula at home if they are to preserve the fourth spot they currently hold in the Premier League table, with Tottenham Hotspur now just three points behind them.

Chelsea's next two matches are away from home, with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday followed by a clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's Day.