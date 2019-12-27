Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Don't Think About Premier League Lead 'At All'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool don't think about or mention their massive Premier League lead "at all" after they thrashed second-place Leicester City on Thursday to open up a 13-point gap at the summit.

The Reds travelled to the King Power Stadium already 10 points in front of the Foxes, and a one-sided win emphasised how far ahead of their competition they are.

It would require a collapse of record-breaking proportions for Liverpool not to win the Premier League this season, and Klopp said at his post-match press conference that their attentions are elsewhere:

"You only think what changes in the question is the number is different: it was 10, 11, now it's 13. We actually don't feel it, we don't think about it, not at all. We didn't mention it once before the game because it's just not interesting.

"I can write the stories myself: the first story is that never before in the history of football, British football at least, has a team had a bigger lead and lost the lead. So that sounds in my ear negative, so why should we think about something like that? We are just focused on the next (games). How I said, we play Wolves, Sheffield United, Everton, Tottenham, Manchester United in the next five games. That doesn't sound like anything is decided in my ears, to be honest. We have to play all of them and we try with all we have to make sure we are ready. The number is absolutely not relevant to us."

Manchester United were the last team to post such a significant Premier League advantage at Christmas during the 1993-94 campaign, and they went on to win that season's title by eight points.

Roberto Firmino scored either side of a James Milner penalty as Liverpool plotted their way to victory at Leicester, and Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the rout with a sensational goal:

The Merseysiders haven't won a top-flight title since 1990 and are closing in on their maiden Premier League crown, having finished one point behind champions Manchester City last term.

Klopp's men won the UEFA Champions League in June after finishing as runners-up to Real Madrid in the previous campaign, and they are now set to follow that triumph with domestic success in 2019-20, per Goal:

Third-place City travel to Molineux on Friday and can temporarily close the gap to 11 points if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, though Liverpool will still have a game in hand over the Citizens.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp grew accustomed to adopting a cautious approach at the Westfalenstadion, where Bayern Munich were a constant threat to his success.

Now it's the 52-year-old's current crop who look like the dominant force in their division, and Klopp continued to praise stars like Firmino and Alexander-Arnold while refusing to get carried away, via Anfield Watch:

There are few players among the current Liverpool squad who were present for the 2013-14 campaign, when Steven Gerrard's infamous slip against Chelsea precipitated the club's late capitulation in the chase for that season's crown.

Six years on, Klopp appears set to do what predecessor and current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers couldn't and deliver the Premier League title.

Liverpool return to Anfield on Sunday when they host Wolves, and another three-point haul will remain their only objective.