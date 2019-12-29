America vs. Monterrey: 2019 Apertura Championship Leg 2 Preview, Live Stream

JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/Getty Images

Monterrey only have to avoid defeat when they travel to face Club America in the second leg of the 2019 Liga MX Apertura final on Sunday in order to win their first such title since 2010.

Los Rayados lead 2-1 on aggregate after Rogelio Funes Mori won Thursday's home leg with a spectacular bicycle kick in injury time.

Defending Apertura champions America are targeting their second title in as many tournaments under Miguel Herrera, who is the only Mexican manager to win a Liga MX title since 2013. Monterrey counterpart Antonio Mohamed has had a rejuvenating effect since returning to the club for his second stint in October and has yet to be beaten in 13 domestic matches.

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET/2:15 a.m. GMT (Monday, Dec. 30)

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

America came close to becoming the first Mexican team to beat Monterrey since Mohamed took back control of the club, with the Argentinian reviving their campaign and then some.

Their journey to the final has been remarkable considering Monterrey were 14th in the regular-season standings when he was reappointed, recovering to finish eighth and take the last play-off spot.

Sunday's guests find themselves in a much more confident position as they prepare to visit Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the same site where America beat bitter rivals Cruz Azul to lift last year's title.

Carlos Rodriguez's own goal in the first leg briefly set Monterrey on course for a shock home defeat, but Stefan Medina and Funes Mori got on the scoresheet to complete their narrow comeback:

Funes Mori converted his 11th Liga MX goal of the season to move to within one of the competition's joint-top scorers, Alan Pulido of Guadalajara and Mauro Quiroga of Necaxa. A brace on Sunday would see the 28-year-old finish the campaign with the Golden Boot:

Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen missed the club's recent run to third place at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup through injury but came on as a second-half substitute in the first-leg win over America.

He could be in the running to start when Mohamed's men travel to Mexico's capital, though ESPN Stats & Info provided evidence as to why Funes Mori has the ability to lead the line alone once again:

America midfielder Sebastian Cordova will play no part in the final second leg after he was sent off following a review by the video assistant referee in the opener. Despite his red card, Thursday's visiting team almost saw out a draw.

ESPN FC's Cesar Hernandez teased it would be an open affair between on Sunday:

America have won 13 top-tier titles in Mexican league football—more than any other team—but Herrera's men will be hard-pressed to stop Monterrey earning their fifth.