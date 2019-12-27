10 WWE Superstars Who Should Have Been Bigger This Decade

0 of 10

It's almost surreal for fans to revisit the WWE landscape at this time 10 years ago to see how vastly different it was from what it is today—for better or for worse.

Between Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, the company's roster is far stronger now than it was back then, except that there aren't nearly as many household names. Aside from Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and a few others, WWE has done an abysmal job of creating new stars worth caring out.

At the tail end of 2009, the illustrious likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, The Undertaker, CM Punk, Batista, Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels were still as active as ever. Even as they all gradually wound down their careers, WWE continued to focus on the old guard at the expense of everyone else.

There were some success stories, such as The Shield, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, but they are in the minority. The rest never had a chance of getting over as top talent because of how they were handled, and after a while, fans started to lose interest in them the same way officials did.

Worse yet, there are a handful of wrestlers WWE missed the ball with who remain on the roster. They serve as a sad example of what happens when the company neglects potential stars.

In the past decade alone, countless competitors have come close to breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling but didn't for whatever reason. These 10 Superstars could have been the faces of the company had WWE not bungled their booking.