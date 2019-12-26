Luka Doncic Contract Signing Officially Announced by Jumpman

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors on December 22, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is now officially a member of the Jordan Brand. 

Jumpman announced the signing of the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year on Twitter:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

