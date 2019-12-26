LSU LB Patrick Queen Says Tigers 'Gonna Dominate' Oklahoma in 2019 CFP Semifinal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Patrick Queen #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen provided the proverbial bulletin board material ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma.

While praising Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma offense as a whole, Queen said Thursday the Tigers "are gonna dominate" their opponents in the Peach Bowl, per OUInsider.com's Brandon Drumm:

         

