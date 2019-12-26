LSU LB Patrick Queen Says Tigers 'Gonna Dominate' Oklahoma in 2019 CFP Semifinal

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen provided the proverbial bulletin board material ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma.

While praising Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma offense as a whole, Queen said Thursday the Tigers "are gonna dominate" their opponents in the Peach Bowl, per OUInsider.com's Brandon Drumm:

