NFL Draft 2020: Updated 1st-Round Mock Draft Entering Week 17

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Heading into the final week of the 2019 NFL season, roughly half of the league has secured a playoff spot or is still alive for one.

Eleven teams are in, while another four still have a chance. For the league's other 17 franchises, it's time to start looking ahead to free agency and the 2020 NFL draft.

This year's draft is a particularly intriguing one. There are quarterback prospects, such as LSU's Joe Burrow, and pass-rushing prospects, like Ohio State's Chase Young. However, there are also numerous enticing offensive line prospects and a wide receiver class that rivals any in recent memory.

In fact, most positions appear to be loaded with talent and depth this year, which should make for an exciting and unpredictable first round.

Here, you'll find a full first-round mock, based on the current draft order, and a close look at some of the top potential picks.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

2. Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

9. Arizona Cardinals: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

10. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

11. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

13. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

14. Oakland Raiders: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

15. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

16. Indianapolis Colts: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

19. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

22. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

23. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

25. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simpson, OG, Clemson

27. Seattle Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

28. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama

29. New England Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

30. San Francisco 49ers: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

31. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

32. Baltimore Ravens: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

Conventional wisdom suggests the Cincinnati Bengals should take a quarterback with the first-overall pick. Andy Dalton is entering the final year of his contract, and Cincinnati isn't likely to get repeated shots at the No. 1 pick.

However, as good a prospect as Burrow appears to be, he's had one year of strong production and isn't a sure thing.

"Coming into this season, I had a fourth-, fifth-round grade on him," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said of Burrow on the Dec. 18 Dan Patrick Show. "...It's just one year.

Young, on the other hand, appears to be as close to a sure thing as Nick Bosa was a year ago. He's an elite edge-rushing prospect who should make an immediate impact. There's no guarantee Burrow can elevate Cincinnati's roster without an influx of surrounding talent.

Dalton is still an above-average quarterback who, at 32, can likely start for another half-decade or so.

2. Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If the Bengals do pass on Burrow, the Washington Redskins will have a prime opportunity to trade down and acquire more draft picks—assuming, of course, they remain sold on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. If they are, and they stay put, an offensive tackle is likely the right choice.

With Trent Williams unlikely to suit up for Washington again, tackle is the team's biggest need. A receiver like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy would also make some sense here, but the Redskins appear to have a budding star in Terry McLaurin.

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas could fill the void created by Williams' 2019 holdout and potential departure. The 6'5", 320-pound prospect has the desired size to go with experience at both right and left tackle.

The winner of the 2019 SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, Thomas announced on December 17 his plans to enter the 2020 draft.

3. Detroit Lions: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

For the Detroit Lions, a defensive back like Ohio State's Jeff Okuda may make the most sense.

Despite having a defense-oriented head coach in Matt Patricia, the Lions have been a disaster on that side of the ball this season.

They rank 29th in overall defense and 32nd against the pass.

However, Detroit may find it too hard to pass on the upside of Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy. The 2018 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner has amassed 2,274 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns over the past two seasons, despite playing much of 2019 without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Jeudy is a polished product, labeled the draft's best route-runner and Day 1 prospect by Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller.

Pairing him with Kenny Golladay could give Detroit an elite passing attack with which to ravage the NFC North.