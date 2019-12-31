Liv Morgan's Return and More Fallout from Lana, Lashley Wedding and WWE Raw

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Monday Night Raw ended the year off as expected. The January 30 edition of the red brand featured train-wrecks more than genuine top-to-bottom wrestling.

No angle was more important to the night though than the Wedding Event of the Decade. Bobby Lashley and Lana forced everyone to watch their new wedding.

While Rusev was once again stuck in the mix, Liv Morgan returning made it all so much more depressing. The refreshed act got a chance to prove herself only to be stuck in the worst angle.

Andrade won the United States Championship over the weekend off-screen, and he was ready to forge a new path. However, his first title defense was against Ricochet, and The One and Only can beat anyone.

The Street Profits challenged The OC to establish their importance, and The Best Tag Team in the World accepted. Both teams proved again that they are among the best in WWE.

These moments highlighted a weird and wacky night of moments and wrestling that needed to be experienced to be believed.