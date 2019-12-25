Steelers' Ryan Shazier on 'Dancing with the Stars' Wish List for Season 29

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is among the celebrities being targeted for the 29th season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars.

"Two years ago, he was hit on a Monday Night Football game and doctors feared he was paralyzed, and he has learned to walk again. Those are those great stories that are really what 'Dancing With the Stars' is all about—here's somebody who has overcome something, and when you do that, you dance," ABC Entertainment's senior VP of alternative series, specials and late-night programming Rob Mills told Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister. "He would be great."

Shazier, 27, was nearly paralyzed in 2017 after a head-to-head collision in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has spent the last two years in rehabilitation and has regained full movement in all of his limbs, though there has been no update released on whether he will ever be able to play football again. The Steelers have kept him on their roster the last two seasons so that he has access to their medical facility.

Shazier has not commented on the possibility of participating on Dancing With the Stars. The ABC hit typically has a few athletes on during each cycle, including Ray Lewis and Lamar Odom last season.

Other celebrities for next season being targeted include actor Charlie Sheen and members of the Queer Eye cast.