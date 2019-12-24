WWE Raw Ratings Drop to Lowest of 2019 with Taped Christmas Episode

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE got bad news in the ratings for this week's taped episode of Raw.

Per Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, the three-hour show averaged 1.835 million viewers.

This marks the lowest non-holiday rating for WWE's flagship show ever, breaking the mark of 2.15 million that was set last week.

Per Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the only Raw in modern history to do a lower rating than this week's show was the Christmas Eve show last year that averaged 1.78 million viewers.

Meltzer noted the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings drew 13.57 million viewers, which "was part of the reason" for Raw's low number, but is right in line with what a lot of Monday Night Football matchups have done this season.

WWE ran a live episode of Raw on Christmas Day two years ago that drew 2.7 million viewers, but that show was built around John Cena's return to television.

This week's edition of Raw was taped after last week's live show from Des Moines, Iowa. The show was promoted with a main event featuring Rey Mysterio defending the United States championship against Seth Rollins, which Mysterio won by disqualification due to interference from AOP.

Looking ahead, WWE should be able to rebound with a better number next week since Monday Night Football is done for this season. The Dec. 30 show will include the wedding ceremony between Lana and Bobby Lashley.





