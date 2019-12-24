Jamal Crawford Says He's Not Retired, Isn't Bitter About Not Being on NBA Team

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Though Jamal Crawford remains an unsigned free agent and wants to return to the NBA, he isn't exactly holding his breath for a phone call from a team.

"I'm not retired," the 39-year-old said, per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times. "But I am enjoying this time with my family. ... So I'm looking at it like the glass is half full because I'm able to do things that I wouldn't have been able to do."

Crawford spent last season—his 19th in the NBA—with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 7.9 points per game across 64 appearances.

Despite being two months into the 2019-20 season without a new deal, the veteran remains upbeat about his situation.

"I'm not bitter," Crawford said. "But I'm not in full reflective mode either. Still, at times I stop and I'm like wow. You had a commercial with Jay-Z and Michael Jordan. You had your own shoe. There's some really cool things that have happened along this journey that I don’t normally get a chance to think about.

"So, either way, I can't lose because either I'm going back to play in the NBA or I'm going to be here with my family."

He is spending his time with his wife, Tori, and his three kids.

While he might not be in a rush to return to the court, there is little doubt Crawford can still help an NBA team.

Last year's scoring average was Crawford's lowest since his rookie year in 2000-01, he averaged 13.1 points per game after the All-Star Break and dropped 51 points in his last game of the year. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year also has 19,414 career points and is seventh all-time in three-pointers made.

"I know I can play, and I would think my reputation is still solid," he said about being unsigned in November, per Shaun Powell of NBA.com. "It's baffling to me."

Despite his potential value to a team and the desire to return, it seems Crawford won't be too upset to stay on the sidelines.