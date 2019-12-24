Nuggets, HC Michael Malone Agree to New Contract; Reportedly Through 2022-23

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Head coach Michael Malone has received a contract extension from the Denver Nuggets.

The team announced Malone agreed to a new deal Tuesday, but terms weren't disclosed.

"We have been very fortunate to have Coach Malone lead our resurgence. His tireless work ethic and passion are clearly reflected in the continued improvement of our roster," Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said. "We are all extremely excited for him to continue to lead our team as we try to build a championship-level organization."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing a league source, reported that the "Nuggets extension with [Malone] takes him through the 2022-2023 season."

Malone also issued a statement about his extension:

"I would like to thank Josh, Stan and the entire Kroenke family, along with Tim Connelly and the front office, for continuing to believe and trust in me as their head coach. None of this would be possible without the hard work, dedication and trust from our players as well as the entire coaching staff. I'd also like to thank the amazing fans in Denver who have helped make Pepsi Center one of the toughest places to play in the NBA once again. I look forward to continuing our ultimate goal of winning NBA Championships."

Malone had one more remaining on his deal after previously signing an extension with the Nuggets in Oct. 2018.

After an extensive search for a new coach following the 2014-15 season, Malone was hired by Denver in June 2015. He has compiled a 194-163 record with one playoff appearance with the organization.

The Nuggets have increased their win total in each of the past two years, including finishing second in the Western Conference with a 54-28 record in 2018-19. They own the second-best record in the west through 29 games this season (21-8).