DX on 'After the Bell,' Ricochet Reacts to Nomination and Gulak Mocks R-Truth

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

DX to Appear on Corey Graves' Podcast

As announced on Monday's episode of Raw, the WWE Universe will get a special holiday treat this week when Shawn Michaels and Triple H appear on After the Bell.

It's unclear what the founding members of D-Generation X will say on the podcast, though Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton noted the Raw announcers teased "they may have some sort of announcement or stunt planned."

Michaels has been reluctant to wrestle since his retirement match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

The Showstopper did a one-off tag match with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel in Nov. 2018, though he told Anton Toloui of Sky Sports two months later "I no longer want to do it any more."



Assuming a DX reunion match isn't going to happen, one idea would be for Michaels and Triple H to induct the nWo into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend.

DX and the nWo, along with the Four Horsemen, are the most famous stables in wrestling history. Those two groups had a memorable moment together at WrestleMania 31 when they got involved in a match between Triple H and Sting.

Whatever potential announcement DX could make, it will be worth listening to because of what Michaels and Triple H are capable of saying when you throw a microphone in front of them.

Ricochet Tweets About WWE Awards Nomination

As part of WWE's look back at what happened in 2019, Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 will hand out year-end awards in six different categories.



It appears as if Ricochet was tipped off about being a nominee in the Breakthrough Superstar category because WWE's Resident Superhero tweeted about it:

The irony is that Ricochet is one year removed from being named NXT Breakout Star of the Year in 2018.

Ricochet is not a new face in the wrestling industry. He made his debut in a major promotion at 17 years old with Chikara in 2006 and bounced around the world for years before signing with WWE in Jan. 2018.

Since making his main-roster debut in February, Ricochet has become one of the key superstars on Raw. The Kentucky native won the United States Championship in July and dazzles the WWE Universe every week with his vast array of high-flying moves.

Whether or not Ricochet views himself as a breakthrough star anymore, his first year on WWE's main roster showcased the potential that he will bring to the table in 2020.

Drew Gulak Responds to R-Truth's 24/7 Title Win

R-Truth continues to prove himself as the Ric Flair of WWE's 24/7 Championship, capturing the title for the 25th time in its seven-month history.

The championship changed hands three times during the show. Truth and Akira Tozawa were wandering around Rockefeller Center when Tozawa rolled up Truth to win the title. Santa Claus showed up later, hit Tozawa with his bag of toys to steal the belt.

Later in the show, Truth won the title back by pinning Santa. Former WWE cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak responded to the stunning victory:

WWE first introduced the 24/7 title in May with the rules being that it can be defended anywhere at any time, as long as a WWE referee is present. There have been a total of 69 title changes between 31 different superstars, celebrities and athletes in different sports.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch are among the athletes who have worn the WWE 24/7 title.

Truth remains king of the 24/7 mountain, but perhaps Gulak's tweet is a message that he better not get comfortable sitting on his throne.