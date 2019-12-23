Pep Guardiola Says He Will 'Try to Stay' at Manchester City Next Season

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Monday he will "try to stay" at the Premier League club next season.

Guardiola told reporters he is happy at the Etihad Stadium but has to wait and see if he deserves a new contract with the Premier League champions:

"This is my fourth season, next season will be the fifth because I try to stay next season. It is a long time. I am incredibly good here. I have to see if I deserve a new contract. The level has increased a lot and expectations are higher and we have to see if we can handle it. It is not just up to me.

“Now we have a break with the family and prepare (for) Wolves and the rest. We have time to think about it in the future."

The Spaniard's current contract with the club runs until 2021. He has previously said he plans to see out the deal and has no plans to leave early:

Guardiola has enjoyed great success since joining Manchester City in 2016. He has guided the Citizens to two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups, racking up records along the way:

Yet the Spaniard has never managed a club for more than four years in his career.

He left Barcelona after a glittering four-year spell that brought a glut of trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles.

Guardiola took a year off and then spent three years at Bayern Munich, winning three Bundesliga titles with the German giants before joining City.

However, he appears unlikely to win a third Premier League title with Sky Blues in 2019-20. The champions are already 11 points behind leaders Liverpool and have played a game more than the Reds.

Manchester City's decline this season suggests a squad overhaul may be needed, although Guardiola has said "we don’t have to rebuild too much," per Goal's Chris Burton.

The club will also need to find a replacement for assistant manager Mikel Arteta, who has been appointed Arsenal's permanent boss.

Guardiola's latest comments suggest he will be around next season, but it still remains to be seen if he is willing to extend his tenure with the club past 2021.