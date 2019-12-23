Marshawn Lynch Rumors: Seahawks, RB to Talk After Chris Carson's Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks saw their running back depth take a major hit on Sunday in a 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, with starter Chris Carson (hip injury) likely done for the season and backup C.J. Prosise (broken arm) out for the year. That came just two weeks after Rashaad Penny's season ended with a torn ACL.

So with Seattle scrambling to find options at running back, two former Seahawks running backs could be returning to the organization—Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin:

Those reports followed Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times tweeting Sunday, "I don't think it can be ruled out," regarding a potential reunion between Lynch and the Seahawks.

Lynch last played for the Oakland Raiders last season, rushing for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six games, as a groin injury shortened his season. In his last full season in 2017 he rushed for 891 yards and seven scores, appearing in 15 contests.

The 33-year-old is a Seahawks legend, spending six seasons (2010-15) with the organization and rushing for 6,347 yards and 57 yards in that time. He went to four Pro Bowls in those six seasons, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012, helped lead Seattle to two Super Bowls and won a title with the team in the 2013 campaign.

It's unclear just how much of an impact Lynch would have for the Seahawks after spending the entire year out of the NFL. But it would be one hell of a story if he returned.

Turbin wouldn't move the needle in the same way. The 30-year-old played in two games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, rushing four times for 10 yards. He spent three seasons (2012-14) with the Seahawks, rushing for 928 yards in his tenure.

The Seahawks need depth regardless of who they add. Rookie Travis Homer is the only running back on the active roster, while the team also has Xavier Turner on the practice squad.

"We did get both our running backs banged up today," head coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. "Chris and C.J. both got hurt. They're out, so we've got to get to scrambling. [General manager John Schneider's] got to get to work and figure out what we're doing next. That was a lot of game for Homer to have to play by himself, so obviously we'll make some moves here and figure some stuff out."

Homer, 21, rushed five times for 16 yards in relief duty Sunday, adding six receptions for 26 yards. He has eight carries for 52 yards in his NFL career. Turner hasn't recorded any NFL stats.

Running back isn't the only position beset by injury. Left tackle Duane Brown will miss the team's crucial Week 17 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and could potentially miss more time beyond that while he recovers from knee surgery. And the team was already without cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core injury).

So a Lynch reunion won't fix all that ails Seattle as they attempt to win the NFC West and potentially secure a first-round bye. But it would help address a glaring need and bring back a fan favorite to the organization.