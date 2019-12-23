Vincent Kompany Urges Manchester City to Retain Pep Guardiola amid Split Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has encouraged the club to do their utmost to keep hold of manager Pep Guardiola amid rumours he could leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The Citizens don't look likely to win a third successive Premier League title this season. They are currently third in the table and 11 points behind the Reds, who have one game in hand.

Kompany—who left City this past summer after 11 years at the club—spoke to Sky Sports and attested to his former boss' managerial pedigree despite their title prospects dropping this term:

The ex-Belgium international said: "If I was in a deciding position at City now, (then) I would do everything I can to keep Pep (Guardiola) for as long as I can. He is truly the best. To say anyone will ever come near, it is speculating in a ludicrous way."

City collected 32 points from their first 16 games of the Premier League campaign, the lowest tally Guardiola has accumulated in that timeframe with any club during his managerial career.

The Catalan coach is contracted at the Etihad until 2021 and recently denied speculation of an alleged break clause allowing him to leave this summer, via Reuters:

Kompany, 33, made 360 appearances for City before leaving to take up an initial player-coach role at boyhood club Anderlecht.

Guardiola's campaign suffered another blow after assistant manager Mikel Arteta left to join Arsenal as their new first-team coach Friday.

Arteta joined City's coaching staff following his retirement in 2016, and The Athletic's Sam Lee attested to Guardiola's influence spreading in England's top flight:

Kompany's absence is one key change at the Etihad this season that's had a detrimental effect, and the struggle to survive Aymeric Laporte's injury troubles has tested Guardiola's abilities.

The Citizens have dropped points in five Premier League games this season and won an unprecedented domestic treble in May, though Guardiola's lack of success in Europe thus far is a point of frustration.

City will face Real Madrid in this season's UEFA Champions League round of 16, with the team having fallen at the quarter-final stage in each of the past two tournaments.