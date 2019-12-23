Vertonghen Apologises to Chelsea's Rudiger for Tottenham Fans' Alleged Racism

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has apologised in the name of the club to Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger after the German centre-back was the target of alleged racist abuse during Sunday's Premier League outing.

Per Dan Kilpatrick and James Olley of the London Evening Standard, the Belgian said:

"I didn't hear anything [myself], but if these things are still happening, it is a disgrace and we should act strong against it.

"I have got no idea how people still, or ever, thought this way. Sometimes you think people are smarter than this. I am very convinced it is a minority, but it is very wrong.

"I don't know if it is getting worse. It shouldn't be there in any way. I just can't get my head around how people still do this. I have got no words for it. If any of their players or our players are affected, then I apologise in the name of Spurs, but they are a minority and idiots. We don't identify with these people."

Chelsea came away with a 2-0 win, but the match was overshadowed by Rudiger's allegation. An announcement to stop any abuse was played over the PA system three times, and the Professional Footballers' Association has called on the government to launch an inquiry.

Rudiger took to social media after the match:

The abuse appeared to start after an incident involving the 26-year-old and Spurs' Heung-Min Son, who was sent off for kicking out at the defender.

Per the report, Spurs are using CCTV footage to try to identify any culprits. Willian, who scored both of Chelsea's goals, has called on the abusers to be banned for life.

It's the latest in a long series of race-related issues that has plagued the sport this year:

Per the Standard, London police are also investigating an incident that occurred during the Championship match between Barnsley and Millwall, where a visiting player said he was abused after their 2-1 win.