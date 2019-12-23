Early Contenders to Win Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Matches

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

With 2019 coming to a close, everyone is already starting to think about what 2020 has in store for the Superstars of WWE, and it all starts at The Royal Rumble.

The annual event began in 1988 and has been the official start of WrestleMania season ever since WWE added a title shot at 'Mania for the winner of the titular Battle Royal.

We will see both the men's and women's division compete in over-the-top-rope action as they all attempt to be the last person standing out of 30 Superstars.

The great thing about this event is WWE can use it to instantly take a Superstar from midcard to main event status in a single night.

While there is no way to know who WWE is planning on pushing heading into WrestleMania, we can make some educated guesses about who will win the Rumble matches based on current storylines and past booking decisions.

Let's look at the top contenders to win both Royal Rumble bouts on January 26.