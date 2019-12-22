Lamar Jackson on Ravens Clinching Home-Field Advantage: 13-2, That's Dope

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

There are plenty of words to describe the greatness from Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this season, and the quarterback had the perfect one following Sunday's 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

"Dope."

Jackson was asked how he will remember this regular season and said, "13-2, that's dope":

The University of Louisville product threw for three touchdowns and ran for 103 yards in the win, further solidifying his standing as the likely MVP of the season. He also helped the Ravens clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the process, meaning they can rest some players in Week 17 before the postseason.

While Jackson showed appreciation for what the team has accomplished to this point, he also pointed out they "want to get to the Super Bowl" and Sunday's contest was not that.

Winning a Lombardi Trophy would be pretty dope too.