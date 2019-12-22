Video: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr., Freddie Kitchens Have Heated Sideline Exchange

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

As their already slim playoff hopes faded Sunday, tensions on the Cleveland Browns' sideline became high during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The CBS cameras caught Odell Beckham Jr. throwing his helmet toward the bench and arguing with head coach Freddie Kitchens.

The source of Beckham's frustration is unclear, but it likely centered on Cleveland's two-point conversion attempt after his three-yard touchdown reception. Baker Mayfield's pass slipped through the hands of Ricky Seals-Jones.

The situation comes days after Beckham had to play down speculation he was attempting to engineer his exit from Cleveland. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Dec. 8 the three-time Pro Bowler has talked to people outside of the team about trading for him.

The exchange between Beckham and Kitchens is a microcosm of a Browns season that started with high expectations but has been mired in drama and underwhelming performances.