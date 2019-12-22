Jurgen Klopp: Kylian Mbappe 'Too Expensive' for Liverpool Amid Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Kylian Mbappe and his France team-mate Antoine Griezmann are "too expensive " for the club to sign.

PSG's Mbappe became the second-most expensive player in history when he completed his permanent transfer to the club in the summer of 2018, while Griezmann made a lucrative switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona ahead of the current campaign.

Speaking to Canal Plus (h/t Get French Football News), Klopp was asked about the lack of France players in his squad and cited both forwards as examples of how costly the elite players can be.

"There's no reason for it; there's no reason for it," he said. "Kylian plays for PSG [laughs]. Griezmann has joined Barcelona. Obviously you know how good your team is. We would like a French player, but some of them are too expensive for us"

In the past, there have been tentative links between Liverpool and Mbappe. In November, Klopp was asked about speculation linking the Reds with a move for the France star and said "I don't see any club at the moment who can buy Mbappe."

The PSG starlet has developed into one of the best strikers in the game, and as a result, it would take an extraordinary amount to convince the French champions to sell the 21-year-old.

Mbappe was on the scoresheet again on Saturday, netting twice in his team's 4-1 victory over Amiens:

Scouted Football noted how productive the PSG star has been in the early days of his Ligue 1 career:

Given all he's accomplished at such a young age, there's an argument to say Mbappe is the most valuable player in world football at the moment.

Already, the striker has won Ligue 1 three times and was crucial to France clinching the FIFA World Cup in the summer of 2018. Mbappe has the talent and temperament to thrive at the highest level, and he is thrilling to watch too.

Per ESPN FC, his record compares favourably to some of the great players of the current generation:

It would be fascinating to see Mbappe working under Klopp, as the German has helped develop the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino into some of the world's best attackers.

Liverpool have spent big money to improve their squad in the past, with Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk signed for world-record fees for a goalkeeper and defender, respectively. Klopp seems aware that a successful move for Mbappe would almost certainly be more costly than any transfer in the history of the game.