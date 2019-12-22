Isaiah Thomas' Hecklers Banned from 76ers' Wells Fargo Center for 1 Year

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Two Philadelphia 76ers fans who taunted Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas have been banned from the Wells Fargo Center for a year, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Additionally, the season ticket holder who gave the pair their seats for Saturday's game had his tickets revoked.

Thomas was ejected after going into the stands during the game to confront the fans:

He said after the game the two were raising their middle fingers while using profanities after a free-throw attempt, via Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philly.

One fan's excuse was that he wanted a Frosty, which was apparently a promotion for an opposing player missing two free throws.

This was the second notable incident involving a 76ers fan this month, with a courtside fan ejected late in a game against the Utah Jazz after an argument with Donovan Mitchell.

"He was being disrespectful," Mitchell said after the game, per Enrico Campitelli of NBC Sports. "I like Philly. I think talking trash, I appreciate it, part of the game. When you start talking personal stuff, that's when things get out of control. Joe [Ingles] had my back. It is what it is. I won't repeat what [the fan said]. You could tell he had a little too much [to drink] for sure."

It's clear the 76ers are taking these incidents seriously with a harsh punishment against the latest perpetrators.