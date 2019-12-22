Odell Beckham Rumors: Browns Unlikely to Trade WR During Offseason

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

It sounds like Odell Beckham will remain in Cleveland for at least a second season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Browns reportedly have no intention of trading the wide receiver this offseason:

"I'm not going anywhere," Beckham said Wednesday, per Jake Trotter of ESPN, amidst rumors he wanted out of Cleveland and was telling opposing teams during games to trade for him. "I'll be here. We'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave."

"Yeah, we're going to be here," Beckham added regarding the 2020 season. "We're going to do it again, and we're going to be what we felt like we should've been and correct all the little mistakes and all the if-we-would've-did-this games. It's just too good."

It hasn't been particularly good in 2019. The Browns have been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments this season, going just 6-8 after a splashy offseason that included trading for Beckham. Beckham has had his worst season as an NFL player (excluding 2017, when he only played four games due to injury), catching just 67 passes for 910 yards and two touchdowns.

Take away that 2017 campaign and Beckham would be on pace for career lows in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

That hasn't been all on Beckham. Baker Mayfield has regressed in his sophomore season, throwing for 3,356 yards, 17 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while completing just 60.1 of his passes and being sacked 34 times. His QBR (51.5) is 19th in the NFL, while his passer rating (78.7) is 30th.

Mayfield appears to have more chemistry with Jarvis Landry, and it hasn't helped that Beckham has dealt with hip and groin injuries throughout the year, limiting his effectiveness at times.

But Beckham also hasn't played like a star. As PFF's Sam Monson wrote, "Larry Fitzgerald has six drops over the past three seasons. OBJ has seven this year alone. It’s already the second-highest total of his career and it gives him a drop rate of 9.5 percent of catchable targets, which is among the worst 10 wideouts in the NFL."

If Beckham did hit the market, those numbers wouldn't dissuade teams from pursuing the three-time Pro Bowler. It sounds as though the Browns have no interest in shopping the star wideout, however.